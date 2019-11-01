Actor Mickey Rourke Says He’ll Give Trump A ‘Left Hook From Hell’

Actor Mickey Rourke (of “The Wrestler” fame) continued his vile attack against Donald Trump by promising, in the name of his now-deceased brother, to give the president a “left hook from hell.”

Speaking with TooFab, Rourke referred to President Trump as a “lying c***sucker” for an incident they had many years ago in which he sued Rourke and Tupac Shakur after they allegedly trashed one of his hotel suites in the mid-1990s.

“That piece of s**t that’s sitting in the White House, that p***y, that lying c***sucker. That no-good f***ing two-faced f***ing piece of s**t,” said Rourke, as reported by Fox News. “He said some really nasty things about the two of us. And you know what? It’s personal. There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re gonna bump into each other. And you’re gonna feel me.”

Rourke, a former boxer, said he would hit Trump with a “left hook from hell” and directly addressed Trump.

"What goes up, goes down, and when it goes down like a motherf***er," he said. "That's the life we live in. You hear me? You're going to feel me. What you said about the two of us … You're gonna feel me. On my brother, you're going to feel me."