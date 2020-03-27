Actor Michael Rapaport calls for ‘little f***ing Barron Trump’ to be exposed to coronavirus (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, we reported that actor Michael Rapaport had blasted First Lady Melania Trump as a “dumb animal.” Now, he is going after her 13-year-old son Barron Trump, calling for the young boy to be exposed to coronavirus.

Rapaport posted a video to social media on Wednesday night in which he told President Donald Trump to encourage his children, including Barron, to break quarantine and expose themselves to coronavirus by leaving their homes. The profanity-laced video was posted in response to Trump saying that the media wants him to keep the country shut down as long as possible to lower his chances of being reelected.

“F***ing pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a day in your life,” Rapaport said. “You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherf***er. You need to be worried about the next four weeks — the next four months, you motherf***er. You are the worst possible motherf***er in power we could have, making decisions right now.”

“Why don’t you send your f***ing son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little f***ing Barron, f***ing Ivanka, junkyard Jared… let them go out there and test the f***ing waters,” he said. “Let them see if sh*t is sweet. Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtrak, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing in the streets, we’ll all go back to .” – READ MORE

