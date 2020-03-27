Rosanna Arquette blames Trump, GOP for the coronavirus’ deaths in the US

Rosanna Arquette bashed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic now that the U.S. has recorded more cases than any other country.

The 60-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news that America had surpassed China and Italy in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 82,000 in total.

The actress, who has been vocal on social media about her distaste for the way Trump has handled the pandemic so far, laid the blame of the death toll caused by the virus directly on the president and the Republican Party.

The United States of America has more cases of corona virus then any country in the world. this all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit. this will be the Gops legacy. the many deaths of innocent people . shame . — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

“The United States of America has more cases of corona virus then any country in the world,” she tweeted. “this all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit.”

She added: “this will be the Gops legacy. the many deaths of innocent people . shame.” – READ MORE

