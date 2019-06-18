Actor John Cusack Tweets And DEFENDS Anti-Semitic Cartoon, Claims He Was Confused By A ‘Bot’

Cusack, who blocks most conservatives on Twitter, apparently thought he was sending a message to a friendly audience when he tweeted a cartoon of a hand, marked with the Star of David, crushing a group of people. The cartoon featured a fake quote, credited to Voltaire, that read, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

The implication, of course, is that Cusack is “ruled over” by the Jewish people. And to drive the point home, Cusack added his own commentary, telling his followers to, “follow the money.”

Journalist Yashar Ali was quick enough to grab a screenshot of Cusack’s tweet for everyone on Cusack’s block list.View image on Twitter

This is disgusting pic.twitter.com/4b2RlPrNfL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

3. John Cusack repeatedly defended his tweet before deleting it.



His “bot” excuse is absurd. pic.twitter.com/Jm2NArFVEO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2019

The tweet, of course, echoes recent anti-Semitic comments made by other rabid progressives, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who tweeted several months about investigating AIPAC, claiming support among her colleagues for certain policies was, “All about the Benjamins.” – READ MORE