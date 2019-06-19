Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to ‘Keep America Great’

President Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night before a jam-packed crowd in Orlando’s Amway Center arena, and quickly unloaded on the media organizations and government actors he said tried their hardest with “everything they had” to bring down both his candidacy and presidency.

To chants of “USA,” Trump took the stage after brief remarks by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, and recalled his unlikely rise to power.

“We stared down the unholy alliance of lobbyists and donors and special interests who made a living bleeding our country dry,” Trump said. “The swamp is fighting back so viciously and violently. For the last two and a half years, we have been under siege.”

And after polling the boisterous crowd, Trump appeared to settle on a new campaign slogan: “Keep America Great.”

He went on to tout the economy and the planned Space Force, celebrate the “obliteration” of ISIS, and declare that “Republicans believe that every life is a sacred gift from God” amid a newly energized national pro-life movement. – read more