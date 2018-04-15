Ace Hardware to air ads on Laura Ingraham’s show after initially saying it would pull support

Ace Hardware has resumed advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show after initially saying it would pull advertising.

A spokesperson for Ace Hardware had told The Wrap last week that it did “not have any plans to nationally advertise on Ingraham’s show in the future.”

However, a company spokeswoman backtracked on that statement in an email to The Hill Friday. The development was first reported by The Wrap.

“The information we had at the time of the initial request was incomplete and we apologize for that,” an Ace Hardware spokeswoman said in the email.

“Advertising on any network or show, is in no way an endorsement from Ace of the content contained or spoken within that program. We appreciate the different points of view from our customers, and believe people should be treated with respect and civility,” the spokeswoman said.

“At this time, we have not altered our current media schedule; however, we regularly review our media strategy,” she added.

The move marks the first time that a company has publicly resumed advertising on Ingraham’s program after pulling support in the wake of her comments on Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg. – READ MORE

