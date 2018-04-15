California College Announces ‘No Whites’ Swimming Party

A College In California Has Approved A Swimming Party That No White Students Will Be Allowed To Attend. The Organizers Intend For The Event To Help “build Community” Among The School’s Minorities, The College Fix Reports.

Scripps College, an institution situated in Claremont, California, is hosting a pool party at the school’s Sallie Tiernan Field House, where only “people who identify as “POC” will be allowed to attend.

POC stands for “persons of color.”

The event’s Facebook post notes that the party will be hosted by a student group called Café Con Leche, a group that claims to be the “the badass Latinx at Scripps.”

“Bring your chanclas and the homies over to our nice ass resort pool, LET’S TAKE UP SPACE,” the announcement says adding that the event is “a safe space for…students that identify as POC to come together and build community.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1