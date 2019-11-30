Abortion rate hits new low, but still exceeds 600,000 procedures per year

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the U.S. abortion rate is at the lowest it has been in nine years.

The CDC’s data on abortions is collected from the primary health agency of 48 states. However, it does not include information from California, the most populous state in the country. The study examined the abortion rate from 2007 to 2016.

“Researchers found the abortion rate declined from 188 abortions per 1,000 live births in 2015, to 186 abortions in 2016, and 26% over the entire period of the study,” according to The Guardian.

The CDC's data also shows that there were 623,471 abortions in 2016 with most of them occurring in the first trimester.