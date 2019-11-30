AOC rakes in $1.42M in third quarter, topping both Pelosi and Schiff: Report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pulled in what is being described as an unprecedented fundraising haul in the third quarter of this year, outraising top Democrats in the House of Representatives as party leaders move forward with a controversial impeachment inquiry.

With $1.42 million in the bank, the progressive star raised more for her re-election campaign than any other House Democrat, with the vast majority ($1.1 million) of individual donations totaling less than $200.

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fell behind the freshman congresswoman, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Pelosi and Schiff reportedly followed Ocasio-Cortez with $1.145 million and $1.26 million respectively. Pelosi receives support from The Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, which helps elect House Democrats. That group raised more than $11 million since January and $2.7 million in the third quarter.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who’s leading the second round of impeachment inquiry hearings, raised only $192,284 for the quarter. His fundraising since January was $860,037, roughly $500,000 less than Ocasio-Cortez pulled in for just the third quarter. – READ MORE