Abortion on the Ballot: Red states already planning for possibility of Roe rollback

With President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, the abortion debate once again has returned to the national spotlight.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Alabama and West Virginia – two states where voters will decide this fall on ballot measures asking whether to amend their constitutions to do away with any abortion protections.

If passed, the measures would not immediately impact state policy but would ensure their constitutions can’t be used to allow abortions, if the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

That’s far from a sure thing. But the November ballot initiatives in these two socially conservative states are being closely watched as a bellwether for how other states might handle the abortion issue in that scenario. – READ MORE