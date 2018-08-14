Leftists Bully Mexican Restaurant That Served Jeff Sessions, Force It Off Social Media

Leftists, angry at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, bullied a Houston-area Mexican restaurant off social media and forced its owner to apologize after the mob learned the eatery had served Sessions dinner during his visit to the city last week.

The executive chef of El Tiempo, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant in the Houston area, took a photo with Sessions when the Attorney General happened into his restaurant during his trip to Houston. The restaurant’s social media manager, apparently unaware of the depth and breath of leftist rage online, innocently posted the photo to social media with a caption that said it was an “honor” to serve Sessions.

And that’s when the trouble began, according to local media in Houston.

"The social media backlash was instant, with some even calling for a boycott of the restaurant. Those speaking out against the photo say Sessions' stance on immigration is the issue," Click 2 Houston reports. Worse still, leftists couldn't believe that a Mexican restaurant was openly embracing Trump's attorney general, the figure behind the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.