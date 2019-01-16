ABC/WaPo Poll: Support for Border Wall Soars Among Swing Voters

President Trump’s Proposed Wall Along The United States-mexico Border Has Soared In Popularity With American Voters Across The Board, As He Battles A Split Gop-democrat Congress To Secure Funding For The Barrier.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll reveals a major shift among nearly all demographic groups across the country when it comes to support for a border wall at the southern border.

This time last year, the poll claimed that only 34 percent of voters supported a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Today, support for the wall has climbed to 42 percent overall. Most notable, swing voters are increasingly supportive of the border wall to control immigration.

Last year, less than 30 percent of swing voters said they supported the wall. Today, their support has soared to 40 percent, an 11 percent increase in support year-to-year.

Likewise, now 67 to 87 percent of Republican voters and conservatives support building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrat voters have not increased their opposition to the wall over the last year by even one percent.