ABC Rebooted ‘Roseanne’ With a Pro-Trump Twist — Now the Ratings Are In, Whoa

On Tuesday, ABC relaunched “Roseanne” after two decades of being off the air. However, they added a twist: a pro-Trump plot. Well now, the ratings are in.

The first two episodes on Tuesday averaged a 5.1 rating in the key demo coming in at 18.1 million viewers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that makes it the “highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory.”

Because of the hype behind the launch, ABC was able to sell $175,000 for 30-second ads.

A similar relaunch, NBC’s “Will & Grace,” premiered with just a 3.0 rating in the key demographic with a little over 10 million viewers. That’s a whopping 8 million fewer viewers than “Roseanne.”

