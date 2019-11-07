ABC News is going after leaker of bombshell video about Epstein — and they’ve identified the source

ABC News executives reportedly believe they have identified the former employee who leaked a bombshell video of a news anchor admitting that the network hid details in the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile story.

The video showed ABC News anchor Amy Robach expressing her frustration that the network had suppressed the Epstein story out of fear of angering powerful people implicated in his crimes.

The report first published by journalist Yashar Ali indicates that the leaker currently works at CBS News.

ABC News released a statement to Ali about their investigation into the source of the leak.

“We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak.”

It is yet unclear who leaked the video directly to Project Veritas, since ABC News has only identified who accessed the video, and not how the chain of possession led to its publication. – READ MORE