ABC News: Alleged Colorado Shooter ‘Came to U.S. from Syria’ as a Child

A suspect who allegedly murdered ten people after opening fire in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store came to the United States from Syria as a child, according to ABC News.

On March 22, a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 25 miles northwest of Denver, Colorado, and killed ten people between the ages of 20 to 65-years-old. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

According to ABC News investigative journalist Aaron Katersky, Alissa arrived in the U.S. at age 3 from Syria and became a naturalized American citizen. Alissa faces ten counts of first-degree murder.

In the first few hours of taking office, President Joe Biden restarted immigration from Syria despite the State Department classifying the country as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” – READ MORE

