Joe Biden Expedites Import of Illegal Aliens by Flying Them to the Canadian Border for ‘Processing’

The flow of illegal aliens into the United States is growing so rapidly the Biden administration is preparing to fly them to the Canadian border so as to expedite “processing” them into the country, according to the Washington Post.

While former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy was aimed at securing U.S. borders and preventing people from entering the country before they were vetted — including testing for the Chinese coronavirus — President Joe Biden has turned the effort on its head. This means that what were once detention centers are now reception centers welcoming thousands of migrants into the country on a daily basis.

On Friday alone, 1,000 people, including families and Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC), crossed the U.S. border with Mexico, according to the Post.

The paper, which disparaged Trump’s immigration policy on a daily basis, reported on the Biden administration’s “scramble to contend with a widening emergency that officials say they do not view as a ‘crisis’ but a ‘stressful challenge’”:

The extraordinary volume of unauthorized border crossings in recent days has left the families and minors waiting hours outdoors, many under a bridge next to the river where CBP is operating a large outdoor processing station. The backups have been exacerbated by the more than 4,500 unaccompanied teenagers and children held in detention cells and border tent sites, a record number.

The Post cited a lack of winter clothing for the illegal aliens as a concern when flying them to the north of the country, noting how the surge that happened under Trump took place during warmer weather – READ MORE

