A teen who spent his free time speaking out against gun violence was shot and killed in Chicago

A teenager dedicated to fighting Chicago’s gun violence was shot and killed outside his brother’s basketball practice, police and his family said.

Delmonte Johnson, 19, was on the sidewalk of a South Side street on Wednesday when someone shot him multiple times from a tan-colored car, police said.

“He laid there with his brother on the ground as he bled out from gunshot wounds… it’s sad,” his mother, Onique Walker, told CNN affiliate WLS.

Johnson was shot in the chest and stomach. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, WLS reported.

Police are searching for a suspect and are offering a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

He was a volunteer with GoodKids MadCity, a youth anti-violence group created in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting. – READ MORE

In a stunning decision, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday morning that he will no longer seek a third term in office, signaling the end to what has been a tumultuous – and at times transformative – eight years in office.

“I’ve decided not to seek re-election,” Emanuel said. “This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime.”

Emanuel’s decision marks a dramatic political reversal, as for the better part of the last year he had said he would run for a third term. The mayor, long a prolific fundraiser, had already reeled in more than $10 million toward a bid for a third term.

But he also has been saddled with unpopularity, particularly among African-American voters, for his handling of the Laquan McDonald police shooting controversy, which led to a federal civil rights investigation of the police department, accusations of a City Hall cover-up and weeks of street protests that called for Emanuel’s resignation. – READ MORE