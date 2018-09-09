TRUDEAU MOCKED FOR SAYING DIVERSITY IS LEADING TO ‘ENTROPY’ (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Friday in Ottawa that the world is “moving towards more diversity” that will create “entropy.” Trudeau apparently didn’t know the word entropy means a decline into chaos.

“The world is moving towards more diversity, not less diversity. It’s a form of entropy where people will come with different perspectives, the advancement of communication, raising standards of living around the world…[it] means that our communities, our boardrooms, are going to be more and more diverse,” Trudeau said at a forum in Canada’s capitol. – READ MORE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study of a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban in his country.

Trudeau ordered Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to conduct the study with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in a mandate letter, as reported by CBC News.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” the letter stated.

The letter also outlines other new assignments, such as forming the government’s plan to deal with asylum seekers who skirt official border points — which the letter calls “irregular migration,” supervising the legalization of marijuana and fighting opioid abuse. – READ MORE