A Harvard Conference Keynote Speaker Has Written That Religious Jews And Christians ‘Deserve To Be Locked Up’

esHarvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences (FAS) hosted an evententitled, “FAS Diversity Conference: A Decade of Dialogue.” The event descriptionhighlighted that “anti-racism” activist Tim Wise would be the featured keynote speaker

Hold aside for a second why Harvard would invite a white, reportedly heterosexual man to lead its ten-year commemoration conference on a diversity initiative. Because as conservative campus watchdog site The College Fix reports, this “anti-racism” activist has a rather colorful online history of grotesquely bigoted statements against religious Jews and Christians. Most specifically, Wise has publicly called for those who actually believe in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament to be “locked up.”

Per The College Fix: Tim Wise, an “anti-racism writer, educator and activist,” has denigrated Christians as “Jeezoids and fascists and called Pope Francis evil. He has tweeted that “people who believe in a God of hell/damnation deserve to be mocked viciously and run out of the public square.”

Those who base their morality on the Hebrew Scriptures “deserve to be locked up,” he said in 2015, claiming to be “sorta kidding but not by much.”

The Diversity Dialogue Series provides a “retrospective look at diversity and inclusion, a discussion of current issues, and practical guidance on how we can move toward greater inclusion and belonging at Harvard,” according to the event description. – READ MORE