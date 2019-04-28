Sarah Sanders Skips WHCA Dinner, Gets Rock Star Welcome at Donald Trump Rally

President Donald Trump’s supporters gave White House Press Secretary a rock star welcome on Saturday after she skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to attend the president’s political rally in Wisconsin.

During the rally, Trump called Sanders up to the stage to give a few remarks.

“We have the great Sarah Huckabee over here,” Trump said, as the crowd chanted her name and cheered.

After taking the podium, Sanders referred to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner she attended, as comedian Michelle Wolf made nasty jokes at her expense.

“Last year this night I was at a slightly different event. Not quite the best welcome,” she said, as the crowd booed. “So this is an amazing honor.” – READ MORE

