A.G. BARR QUITS — Slinks Out Back Door After Protecting Deep State

Attorney General William Barr, an outspoken proponent of conservative values and an expansive view of presidential power, will leave office before Christmas, President Trump announced in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Trump said he and Barr had a “very nice meeting” at the White House and that their “relationship has been a very good one.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said.

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Lights Up A.G. Bill Barr in Private & Heated Election-Fraud Clash; DOJ Boss Fuming https://t.co/Jc2ng2MVOt — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 14, 2020

In a letter to the president, Barr said he is proud to have played a role in Trump’s administration, and said he would depart December 23. READ MORE:

This story is developing.

