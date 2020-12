There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Listen above or below.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Criminal Probe Tracks 500,000 Counterfeit Biden Ballots in Four Key Battleground States https://t.co/T5cNsZjxD8 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 9, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --