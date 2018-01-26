9-year-old accidentally doses 5th grade class with her grandfather’s weed gummies

With medical marijuana now legal in 29 states and edibles a favorite way for patients to get their THC dose, a new and exciting genre of local news story is emerging: Kid mistakenly brings weed-laced candy to school, pandemonium ensues.

There’s no better example of this kind of cautionary tale than what happened to a group of New Mexico elementary school students. According to the Albuquerque Journal, a 9-year-old 5th grader brought in a box of gummies she found in her house in the morning, and shared them with her friends in the cafeteria early in the morning.

“She told the nurse that she was feeling sick and was very dizzy and that she thought she had food poisoning from something she ate in the cafeteria. The nurse asked her what else she had eaten and she said gummies. We asked to see the box, which had been tossed in the trash after it was empty,” Fristi Del Curto, the dean of elementary at the school, told the Journal. “Some didn’t feel anything, but others were “giggly,” Del Curto said. The only one who felt a bit ill was the child who brought them from home and apparently had eaten five of them herself,” the paper reported. – READ MORE

New Jersey’s new Democratic governor declared “full weed ahead” on marijuana legalization during his Tuesday inauguration speech.

Phil Murphy, a progressive Democrat, replaced Republican Chris Christie as governor Tuesday, and one of his first moves will be to legalize marijuana, New York Magazine reported Tuesday. It’s likely he’ll get his way, as the Democratic president of the state Senate has promised to put a marijuana bill on Murphy’s desk within 100 days. The process may take slightly longer than usual, however, as one of Christie’s last actions was to require lawmakers to draft a “racial impact” statement for any change to criminal law.

N.J. became the fourth state to enact a racial impact law Monday, requiring lawmakers to research whether a law would have a disproportionate effect on racial minorities, the Wall St. Journal reported Tuesday. Murphy also said he would seek to end certain mandatory minimum sentences, a goal that would also require one of the new impact statements. – READ MORE

Recreational marijuana sales began Saturday in a city long known for embracing weed, drawing enthusiasts to wait several hours to be the first to legally purchase pot in San Francisco.

Six pot shops in the city began selling recreational marijuana after receiving their state licenses on Friday, lagging five days behind other cities like Oakland and San Jose due to logistical wrinkles, according to KTVU.

“It is a historic day,” said Dom Rea of San Francisco, who got in line at 4:20 a.m. “This is the only time this first day is happening.”

One of the pot shops, Apothecarium, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local politicians and even offered a 20 percent discount for people who brought their mothers. (FOX NEWS)