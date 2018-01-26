DOJ Backs Conservative Groups Suing UC Berkeley For Hindering Conservative Speakers

The Department of Justice is throwing its weight behind two conservative college groups that are suing the University of California at Berkeley for impeding conservative speakers from appearing on campus.

The DOJ filed a statement of interest to urge the court to hear the lawsuit, arguing that the plaintiffs, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and the Berkeley College Republicans (BCR), had made a proper plea in April 2017 and the federal government was taking an interest because it “has a significant interest in the vigilant protection of constitutional freedoms in institutions of higher learning.”

The original lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, but the plaintiffs were permitted to file an amended complaint, which they did in November. Young America’s Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown said YAF “would welcome the Department of Justice taking an interest in our case. Free speech needs to be protected for all students.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN on Thursday that the DOJ was making the effort because officials wanted “to protect against universities — the government really, if you’re a public university — deciding which speech is favored, which ideas are too controversial to even allow to be heard on a college campus.”– READ MORE

A middle school teacher and prominent member of an Antifa group has been ordered to pay legal fees for a failed attempt to get a permanent restraining order against the former president of the Berkeley College Republicans at the University of California, Berkeley, according to reports.

Alameda County Superior Court Commissioner Thomas Rasch ordered Yvette Felarca, the leader of By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), an Antifa, or anti-fascist, group, to pay $10,000 in attorney’s fees and $1,100 in court fees, The Berkeleyside reported Friday. Rasch said that Felarca’s legal actions against Troy Worden, the former head of the Berkeley College Republicans, were not brought in good faith.

Felarca’s attorneys dispute that characterization, according to The Berkeleyside, and have vowed to appeal the ruling.

“By ruling that Yvette Felarca did not demonstrate good faith in filing the restraining order, the court recognized the frivolous nature of Felarca’s actions,” Mark Meuser, Worden’s attorney, said after the decision, according to The Berkeleyside. “The award of attorney fees should send a strong signal that she cannot abuse the court system to silence speech.” (FOX NEWS)

Guess what? The city of Berkeley, California, where the police department doesn’t have a gang task force, drug task force, special investigations unit, canine officer, DARE officer, vehicle dash camera or taser, is losing officers by the bundle. In 2017, 26 members of the force quit.

In 1999, there were 215 cops on the beat; that number may soon diminish to less than 140. Meanwhile the city’s population has grown from 108,000 to 121,000.

The Berkeley Police Association stated, “BPD is no longer competitive in hiring. Most neighboring departments offer incentives to prospective officers, including opportunities to work in specialized investigative units, such as a drug or gang task force. They offer the opportunity to work as a canine officer, a bicycle officer or as a traffic officer. They have the industry standard tools such as in dash cameras, body cameras and tasers. And they also offer hiring bonuses. BPD offers NONE of those.” (DIALY WIRE)