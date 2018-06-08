Politics
9 of 10 illegal immigrants arrested have criminal record
Pushing back on charges from liberal lawmakers that his agency is unfocused in its targeting of immigrants, the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week revealed that nine of 10 arrested have criminal records.
Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said that 89 percent of all illegal immigrants arrested have a criminal record. “That’s nine out of 10,” he said.
And 72 percent of those arrested had criminal convictions, said Homan, who is retiring from his post soon.
“We exactly are prioritizing,” he said, rebuffing charges that his agency is conducting general raids and sweeps in the immigrant community.
“We don’t do sweeps,” he emphasized at a National Press Club event sponsored by the Center for Immigration Studies. – READ MORE
