House approves bill to cancel $15B in spending at Trump’s request

The House narrowly approved a White House plan to cut $15 billion in previously allocated government money late Thursday, a mostly symbolic move designed to demonstrate fiscal discipline in Washington.

The so-called “recissions” package was passed by a vote of 210-206, with 19 Republicans joining 187 Democrats in opposing the measure.

The legislation was embraced by conservative Republicans upset by the March passage of a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill that they say was too bloated. More pragmatic Republicans on Capitol Hill’s powerful Appropriations panels aren’t keen on the measure since it would eliminate accounting tricks they routinely use to pay for spending elsewhere.

The measure includes $4 billion in cuts to a defunct loan program designed to boost fuel-efficient, advanced-technology vehicles, rescissions of various agriculture grant programs, and cuts to conservation programs at the Department of Agriculture, among others.

“By voting to rescind these billions in unspent funds, the House supports President Trump’s efforts to eliminate wasteful spending and get our fiscal house back in order,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a statement. “The first of several recissions proposals, President Trump is using every tool at his disposal to put taxpayers first and drain the swamp.” – READ MORE

