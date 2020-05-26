81% Of Canadian COVID Deaths Are In Nursing Homes

A new report citing Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, confirms that among Canada’s coronavirus fatalities, 81 percent were in nursing homes – affecting the elderly with long-term chronic health conditions.

This rate is nearly double the rate of that in the US as a whole, but is comparable to data from some individual states including two ‘hot spots’ in the US, Washington state and New York State.

A Yale professor recently described the US nursing home death rate as ‘staggering’, showing how more than half of all deaths in 14 US states from elderly care facilities. Similarly, countries like Scotland saw half of all deaths from care homes.

The report describes one Toronto facility, 100 people including 40 staff members are currently battling the coronavirus, and another 57 residents are said to have already have died of it, said the Washington Post.

According to those familiar with the case, cramped buildings and employees doing part-time shifts and traveling between several care facilities in order to make a living were two chief factors thought to have contributed to heavy outbreaks in assisted living facilities. – READ MORE

