WARNING GRAPHIC: Video of Cop With Knee On Neck of Handcuffed Man Pleading for Help Goes Viral After Man Dies in Street, Sparking National Outrage

A video taken by an onlooker Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car. The man, who was later identified as George Floyd, later died.

Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that four officers involved are now “former employees” with the department, CBS Minnesota reports. Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted, “Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call.”

Arradondo said at a press conference Tuesday that the FBI will lead the investigation into the incident due to the possible civil rights violation.

The video, captured by Darnella Frazier, begins with the man, who is black, groaning and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” to the officer who has his knee on the man’s neck. The officer is white. READ MORE:

