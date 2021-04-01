6-month-old baby girl rescued after being thrown from raft into Rio Grande by smugglers

A 6-month-old baby girl was saved by Texas Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents earlier this month, who recovered her after she was thrown from a raft by smugglers while being taken across the Rio Grande River into the U.S.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported in a social media post Tuesday that Texas Rangers out of its South Texas Special Operations group assisted Border Patrol on March 16 “with a 6mo female child who had been thrown out of a raft and into the Rio Grande River by smugglers.”

The agency added that “the child’s mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico resulting in a broken leg.”

KVEO-TV reported that according to Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez, “the mother and child had been waiting in Mexico since December to cross into the U.S.,” and “the mother paid smugglers $3,500 to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S.”

The outlet added, “The family of two crossed the river in rafts along with 67 adults and 150 children in Roma, Texas.”

The mother and child are now both in U.S. Border Patrol Custody, along with thousands of other migrants who have been coming in waves into the U.S. illegally since President Joe Biden took office. – READ MORE

