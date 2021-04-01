‘Oh God I Miss Him’: Biden Laughs About Trump During First Press Conference (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden is chuckling at the thought of President Donald Trump during his first press conference since taking office.

CBS’ Nancy Cordes asked Biden, “Have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024?”

She noted the president has not set up a reelection campaign yet as Trump had at this point during his presidency.

BIDEN 2024: Pres. Biden tells @nancycordes it’s his “expectation” to run for re-election in 2024. “Oh God, I miss him,” Biden joked of Mr. Trump, before saying yes, his plan is to run for reelection.https://t.co/AjVXTUf2iD pic.twitter.com/L6qP2MTnU5 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 25, 2021

Biden laughed and replied, “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor, oh God I miss him.”

He responded to her question of whether he is planning on running again, “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

When asked if Biden expects he will be running against Trump, “Oh come on,” he said as he laughed. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --