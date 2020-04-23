565 Americans Have Lost Their Job For Every Confirmed COVID-19 Death In The US

In the last week 4.427 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.

That brings the four-week total to 26.5 million, which is over 10 times the prior worst five-week period in the last 50-plus years.

And of course, last week’s “initial” claims and this week’s “continuing” claims… the highest level of continuing claims ever

(…)

But, hey, there’s good news… well optimistic headlines as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August.

Finally, it is notable, we have lost 565 jobs for every confirmed US death from COVID-19 (46,785) . – READ MORE

