5 suspected MS-13 members could get life in prison in connection with armed robbery

A grand jury in Texas this week indicted five suspected MS-13 gang members in connection with an armed robbery in Dallas, according to court records revealed Friday.

The men were named as suspects in a Dallas western store holdup earlier this year, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Among the five is a man who admitted to being the leader of the PLS, an MS-13 subgroup, according to an affidavit. All five were charged with robbery, conspiracy, and a weapons violation, according to an indictment filed Tuesday. – READ MORE

An illegal immigrant and member of the MS-13 gang faces a life sentence after pleading guilty Monday to taking part in the vicious massacre of four young men on New York’s Long Island, in a case that was highlighted by President Trump.

Josue Portillo, 17, but charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering charges and for his participation in the April 2017 murders of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez Banegas, Jefferson Villalobos and Jorge Tigre in the woods behind a Central Islip, N.Y., soccer field, prosecutors claim. He’s now facing up to life in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10.

The case was emphasized by President Trump in May at an event on Long Island, the epicenter of MS-13 gang killings in the country, to push for tighter immigration controls, which included the families of the three of the four slain men, the New York Timesreported.

Portillo admitted that he planned the murders with other members of the notorious gang, whose motto is “Kill, rape, control.” They believed the four men were rival gang members. The victims were then lured to the woods and attacked with machetes, knives and clubs.

“The Eastern District, together with our partners on the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, will never tire nor relent in our efforts to dismantle MS-13 and bring to justice their members who have no respect for human life,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. – READ MORE