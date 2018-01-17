47-Minute, Womanless Cut Of ‘The Last Jedi’ Sends Media & Liberals Into Triggerland

Called “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit (aka The Chauvinist Cut),” the cut-down version is clearly intended to satirize the complaints about the movie’s heavy focus on Finn’s aimless sidekick, Rose (who’s referred to as “Asian chick” and “China girl), and the pink-haired admiral played by Laura Dern. Most of their scenes, along with Leia’s and Rey’s, are significantly reduced.

Despite having every indication of being a work of satire, the cut has sparked a backlash from the progressive media who are lamenting what they see as an insurgence of men’s rights activists in the geek community.

I'm trying to imagine the sort of man who'd take comfort from the ability to edit women out of existence or heroic narratives, and it's making me a little nauseous. https://t.co/kfqT5g9kWy — David Gaider (@davidgaider) January 15, 2018

If you remove all the women from The Last Jedi, then the First Order would win. I guess that makes sense considering the sort of person who would edit The Last Jedi to remove all the women. — Kieran Shiach (@KingImpulse) January 15, 2018

Writing for the AV Club on Univision’s network of sites, Sam Barsanti describes the hackjob as a “horrid, misogynistic fan edit,” and calls its creator an “enterprising creep” who “decided to put his frustrations to ‘good’ use and edit The Last Jedi into a movie that’s a bit more palatable to misogynists, racists, and overall idiots.”

Barsanti goes into significant detail about how the cut bunched up his underwear, describing it as “fucking shameful.” – READ MORE

