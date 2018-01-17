Matt Damon Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Comments

Matt Damon apologized for the comments he made about sexual harassment in Hollywood that caused a backlash against the actor.

“I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” the 47 year-old actor shared Tuesday during his appearance on the “Today” show when asked by host Kathy Gifford what he had learned from the criticism.

“I think ultimately what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything I do or say, so for that, I’m really sorry,” he added. “[With] Time’s Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends, and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while.” – READ MORE

New York (AFP) – Oscar-winner Matt Damon has alienated friends with remarks over the sexual misconduct firestorm blazing through Hollywood, but enough to become the next male star on the cutting room floor?

An online petition demanding the dumping of his cameo in 2018 heist movie “Ocean’s 8” has nearly reached its goal of 17,000 signatures — signed by more than 16,620 supporters by late afternoon New York time Thursday.

Critics say his inclusion would be particularly galling given its status as an all female reboot of the popular franchise, starring Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter.

The petition calls on “Oceans 8” producers George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, “to toss Damon’s Oceans 8 cameo where it belongs: on the cutting room floor.”

It alleges that he “enabled” Harvey Weinstein’s conduct by trying to squash a New York Times report in 2004 that detailed instances where the now fallen Hollywood mogul exploited his status as a studio executive to harass and assault women. – READ MORE