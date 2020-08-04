4 LA men admit to Skid Row voter-fraud scheme, DA announces

Four men have admitted to offering homeless people in Los Angeles money and cigarettes in exchange for false and forged signatures on ballot petitions and voter registration forms, authorities said Wednesday.

An office spokesperson declined to specify what group or organization the defendants were working with when they committed the alleged fraud.

Prosecutors said the group solicited hundreds of false and forged signatures on state ballot petitions and voter registration forms in Los Angeles’s Skid Row neighborhood, a downtown area long plagued by homelessness.

They allegedly offered individuals $1 and cigarettes for their participation in the scheme during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles. – READ MORE

