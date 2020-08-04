School and Church Closings, Anti-Police Movement Blow up U.S. Homicide Rate

Homicide rates have exploded by double digits and experts blame school and church closings alongside the anti-police movement, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal looked at America’s 50 biggest cities and found homicides are up an average of a whopping 24 percent across the board.

It is also worth noting, although the Journal tries to spin this as a bipartisan problem, that Democrats (including the “progressive” mayor of San Antonio who identifies as Independent) run seven of the top ten cities with the biggest jump in homicide rates.

Democrats also run all six of the tops six cities with the largest number of homicides, including Democrat-run Chicago, which the Journal notes is responsible for “more than one of every eight homicides.” The top six are Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, Dallas.

The experts the Journal spoke with laid the blame on the closing of schools and churches, and the left’s anti-police crusade. – READ MORE

