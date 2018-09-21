3D-printed gun creator flies to Taiwan after being accused of child sex assault: report

The owner of a company that distributes blueprints to produce 3D-printed guns reportedly flew to Taiwan after he was accused of sexual assault involving an underage girl.

Reuters reported that Cody Wilson left the U.S. shortly after an affidavit was filed in Travis County, Texas, accusing him of paying a girl under the age of 17 $500 after the two had sex.

The 30-year-old founder of Defense Distributed was investigated after a counselor contacted police in August to report the incident, according to the affidavit.

The minor was later interviewed by police and a warrant was issued for Wilson’s arrest on Wednesday, according to the news service, which added that he was already on his way to Taiwan by that time.

"We know Mr. Wilson frequently travels for business. We don't know why he went to Taiwan," Austin Police Commander Troy Officer said at news conference, Reuters reported.