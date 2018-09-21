WATCH: Third Veritas Video Reveals Socialist GAO Employee Admitting “I Break Rules Every Day”

Update: Project Veritas reports: “we just received breaking news from the GAO that Subramanian “has been removed from any ongoing GAO work and cut off from access to GAO equipment.””

The third installment of Project Veritas’ undercover series on socialists within government features an auditor for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) admitting to breaking rules “every day” in order to conduct business for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The first two undercover videos in the series revealed a DSA member within the State Department who is “engaged in radical socialist political activity on the taxpayer’s dime,” and a DOJ employee pursuing the same goals – who said there is “a lot of talk about how we can, like, resist from the inside.“- READ MORE

Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the deep state. The first report in this series featured Stuart Karaffa, who admitted to performing political activism on behalf of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) while working at the Department of State. The Department of State issued a response to the video stating that they are investigating the matter.

Today’s video features Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar reportedly using government-owned software and computers to push a socialist agenda. Also featured is Jessica Schubel, the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration.

Both Schubel and Hrabar make admissions revealing that federal employees appear to be using their positions inside our government to resist or slow the Trump administration’s policies. It appears some laws have been broken in the process. READ MORE: