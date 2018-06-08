$3 billion payoff: 101 utilities cut rates, credit GOP tax cuts

The number of electric, gas and water utilities cutting customer charges due to the recently passed Republican tax cuts has passed 100, and the total savings is about $3 billion.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, the number has reached 101 with most utilities either cutting bills or not passing on the costs of expanding their operations.

“When Democrats threaten to raise taxes if they get back into power they are threatening to raise your utility bill — month after month,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.

His group has been tabulating the economic payoff of the tax cuts, first by charting the hundreds of companies paying higher wages or bonuses, and now counting the benefits to utility customers.

The list includes statements from many of the utilities and the general total for the cuts is over $2.8 billion. Hundreds of millions more of added utility expenses won’t be passed on to customers, and the statements also included specific dollar cuts to bills. – READ MORE

