Justin Trudeau Accused of Groping Reporter in 2000

In A Recently Resurfaced Editorial, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Appears To Apologize For “inappropriately Handling” A Young Journalist Nearly 18 Years Ago.

WOW. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accused of "groping" a young female reporter on assignment in August 2000. "Like father, like son" reads the editorial. https://t.co/7GiBEd6RIr — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) June 7, 2018

According to the Creston Valley Advance, Trudeau told the young woman: “I’m sorry. If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I would never have been so forward.”

Here is a slightly better quality image of an editorial in the August 14, 2000 Creston Valley Advance, a local B.C. paper, which claims Justin Trudeau apologized for "inappropriately handling" (or "groping" in the paper's words) a female reporter. pic.twitter.com/fZ748QqWYX — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 7, 2018

The editorial, largely dismissive of the apology, chides Trudeau over what the author perceives as a lack of self-awareness as the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. – READ MORE

