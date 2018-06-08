True Pundit

Justin Trudeau Accused of Groping Reporter in 2000

In A Recently Resurfaced Editorial, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Appears To Apologize For “inappropriately Handling” A Young Journalist Nearly 18 Years Ago.

According to the Creston Valley Advance, Trudeau told the young woman: “I’m sorry. If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I would never have been so forward.”

The editorial, largely dismissive of the apology, chides Trudeau over what the author perceives as a lack of self-awareness as the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. – READ MORE

In a recently resurfaced editorial, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau appears to apologize for "inappropriately handling" a young journalist nearly 18 years ago.

