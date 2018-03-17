2nd special counsel needed to study FBI and DOJ actions on Russia probe before Mueller: GOP senators

Four Republican senators are calling for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the Department of Justice and FBI’s actions in the Russia probe before Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over.

In a letter sent Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the lawmakers wrote that “a special counsel is needed to work with the inspector general to independently gather the facts and make prosecutorial decisions, if any are merited.”

The four senators are Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa; South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham; Texas’ John Cornyn; and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis.

The senators also released a version of Grassley and Graham’s criminal referral earlier this year for Christopher Steele — the ex-British spy and author of the infamous Trump dossier — revealing for the first time the basis for the referral.

The senators say that Steele “materially misled the FBI” by saying he only shared the information in the dossier with business associate Fusion GPS and the FBI, when in fact he was providing information to the news media.

“Thus the basis for the warrant authorizing surveillance on a U.S. citizen rests largely on Mr. Steele’s credibility,” the referral states. “The Department of Justice has a responsibility to determine whether Mr. Steele provided false information to the FBI and whether the FBI’s representations to the court were in error.” – READ MORE

