Shapiro: Media Using High-Schoolers As ‘Political Human Shields’ On Gun Control (VIDEO)

“It is the media that are choosing to elevate these kids as moral authorities even though tragedy and age don’t confer any sort of expertise on a given issue.”

On Wednesday, appearing on Fox News’ “The Story” with host Martha MacCallum, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro spoke about the nationwide walk-out by high-schoolers demonstrating for gun control. Shapiro acknowledged the students had every right to say whatever they wanted, but slammed the media for using the kids to spur the media’s own political views on the issue, saying the media wa cynically using the kids as “political human shields.”

MacCullum began by playing tapes of students shouting, “If you can speak, speak. If you can march, march,” “I ask our Republican lawmakers: Is their right to have a gun more important than our right to live?” and “We will not sit in classrooms with armed teachers!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1