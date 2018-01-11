2020 Watch: Poor Man’s Obama Says He Would Be Oprah’s Running Mate

During an interview on Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is rumored to be considering a 2020 presidential run of his own, said that he would be Oprah Winfrey’s vice presidential running-mate if she asked.

“I would have a hard time saying no to her,” Booker said about the idea of being Oprah’s vice president.

“So I will play along and say this. If we get to a point one day as unlikely as frankly it is because she has indicated I don’t think she’s necessarily interested in the job, should she be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States and she calls me up to be her VP. Let’s make some news. I would have a hard time saying no to her,” Booker responded. – READ MORE

Last week, music mogul Russell Simmons was accused of rape by three women in a New York Times profile of the executive’s history of alleged sexual harassment and abuse.

Simmons is a prolific Democratic donor with thousands of dollars contributed to candidates and PACs over the years. But a few contributions stick out because they went to candidates who are still in office and may run for president in 2020: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Simmons gave $2,000 to Gillibrand in 2011.

But Booker apparently has not made any decisions with Simmons’ contributions. He received $1,000 from Simmons in 2014. – READ MORE

