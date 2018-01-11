BUSTED VIDEO: O’Keefe Goes Under Cover, Catches Twitter’s Rampant Anti-Trump Bias Red Handed

If you ever suspected Twitter was rigged against conservatives …

You were right.

In fact, it appears conservatives on twitter never had much of a chance of getting a fair shake.

In the latest undercover Project Veritas video investigation, eight current and former Twitter employees are on camera explaining steps the social media giant is taking to censor political content that they don’t like.

BREAKING: Sr Network Security Engineer Reveals Twitter Ready to Give Trump's Private DMs to DOJ — WATCH FULL: https://t.co/Pqe70vH8Re pic.twitter.com/aYKmMR61Ep — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 10, 2018

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released a new video exposing Twitter’s willingness to breach its users’ privacy. Or rather, one user in particular: President Trump.

The undercover journalism outlet, famed for its exposés revealing bias in the mainstream media, has now turned its attention to the tech companies that have come to dominate access to information in the modern world. – READ MORE

Twitter issued a statement on Friday explaining why it isn’t banning President Donald Trump after he boasted about his “nuclear button,” but did so without ever using the president’s name.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

Trump’s tweet on Jan. 2, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s statement about having a nuclear button on his desk, has caused some to question whether the president may have violated Twitter’s terms of service by threatening to use the United States’ nuclear weapons on North Korea. – READ MORE

