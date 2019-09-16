2020 Trump Challenger Claims the Republican Party Has ‘Become a Cult’ Because of Trump

2020 Republican primary contender Joe Walsh is claiming that the Republican Party has become a “cult” because of President Donald Trump.

During Sunday’s interview with MSNBC, Walsh took his dislike for the president further while claiming that the Republican Party has “become a cult.”

He went on to blast the several states who’ve canceled their primaries, showing support for Trump — disapproval for the move has been also reflected by other Republican challengers.

Walsh added that the Republican Party leaders seem to be “scared to death of this president,” calling it an “absolute shame.”

“Look, I believe Trump is unfit. I believe he lies virtually every time he opens his mouth. I believe he’s a danger to this country. I guarantee you most of my former colleagues privately, they feel the same way about Trump. And what they are hoping for, David, is that he loses in 2010. They know, Kevin McCarthy knows, that because of Donald Trump, the Republican Party is losing young people, they’re losing people of color, they’re losing women, and they’re losing people in the suburbs. Donald Trump is destroying the party but yet they want him to leave in two years in 2020, and then they think they can pick the pieces up again. That’s cowardly and that’s wrong.” – READ MORE