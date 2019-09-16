Biden Beach House Threatened By Global Warming

The nearly $3 million Delaware beach house former vice president Joe Biden nabbed in 2017 is at risk of being destroyed by the rising tides of climate change, scientists say.

Biden nabbed the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware property just months after leaving the White House, saying it had always been a dream to “buy a place at the beach.” The 3-story, 4,786 square foot home was built in 2007 and is equipped with an elevator, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, multiple decks, and both an indoor and outdoor kitchen.

The property is also located less than a half mile from the coast, and is identified by the Union of Concerned Scientists as one of the many houses in the community that is at risk from flooding caused by climate change by 2045. The home is at high risk of being “chronically inundated” by floods with either a high or moderate rise in global sea levels, according to the group.

“It is important to note that the flooding highlighted here is not caused by storms—it is simply the result of high tides rising higher, and reaching farther inland, as sea levels rise,” the group explains. “For this analysis, chronic flooding is defined to be flooding that occurs 26 times or more per year, a level of disruption also referred to as chronic inundation.” – READ MORE