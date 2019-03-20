2020 Hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand: Expand Social Security to Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

During a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said illegal immigrants in America should be allowed to receive social security benefits, along with a pathway to citizenship.

“First, we need comprehensive immigration reform,” the New York senator stated.

"If you are in this country now you must have the right to pay into Social Security, to pay your taxes, to pay into the local school system and to have a pathway to citizenship. That must happen," Gillibrand said.