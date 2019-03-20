WATCH: Student Grills Beto: ‘When Am I Going To Get An Actual Policy From You…?’

A student at Penn State University put the screws to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday during a campaign stop, asking the failed Senate candidate, “When am I going to get an actual policy from you instead of just platitudes and stories?”

O’Rourke made the campaign stop after The Washington Post brought to light a series of embarrassing stories from his past, including claims that O’Rourke literally ate dirt after he lost his Senate race last year to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and previously put his child’s poop into a bowl and tried to convince his wife it was an avocado.

The student grilled O’Rourke on campaign finance issues surrounding his campaign and then asked him when he planned on giving actual details on policy proposals. – READ MORE