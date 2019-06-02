2020 Democrat Gets Booed at California Convention After Saying ‘Socialism Is Not the Answer’ (VIDEO)

Boos from angry California Democrats drown out the voice of Governor John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) after he said that socialist policies were “not the answer.”

At the annual California Democratic Convention on Saturday evening, Hickenlooper explained that he believes President Donald Trump is the “worst president in American history.” He claimed that Democrats must choose a candidate that can pull votes from the president if they want to prevent his reelection.

John @Hickenlooper is booed at the California Democratic convention for saying: "Socialism is not the answer." pic.twitter.com/jxnJPubJ0q — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2019

Hickenlooper explained that he doesn’t think socialism is a good way to convince voters to turn against Trump.

