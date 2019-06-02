Veterans in AOC’s district storm out of meeting after she bashes America, Trump, Israel PM: ‘I was revolted’

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a closed-door meeting with community leaders in the Bronx this week, and it didn’t go well. In fact, some folks were appalled. And some veterans, one seated next to the Congresswoman herself, stood and stormed out in disgust while she was speaking.

The New York Post reported on Saturday about Wednesday’s meeting, after speaking on the record with some who were in attendance, including veterans who stormed out.

Vietnam War veteran Silvio Mazzella, treasurer for that community board, told the Post “She knocks the country, she knocks the president. And that’s not what America is about.”

Another veteran, Anthony Vitaliano, who was also with the NYPD for nearly 40 years and was previously chairman of Community Board 11, was seated between Ocasio-Cortez and one of her staffers. He said he couldn’t take it anymore.

"I just couldn't hear her BS anymore," he told the Post. "I just got up, got my umbrella in my hand and walked right out."